Crisis on Infinite Earths: That Cameo and What That Major Arrowverse Change Means

Caity Lotz promised a cameo that everyone would lose their minds over, and the final two episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths delivered within the first half hour.

After we learned how the Monitor created the Anti-Monitor by accidentally opening a breach to the anti-universe, we saw Oliver complete his transformation into Spectre. He then went to the Vanishing Point, where the Paragons were busy losing their minds coming up with ways to try to restore the multiverse, which had been completely erased. Spectre had all the instructions, though they were very confusing and vague on first watch, and it involved Barry going into the speedforce. Once Barry got in there, he found himself face to face with another Flash, one played by Ezra Miller, AKA The Flash from the DC movie universe, who hasn't actually gotten to be the Flash yet!

He didn't seem to know he's called the Flash, but he had a cool suit, though he thought Barry's looked way more comfortable. The movie and TV universes have been so pointedly separate so far that this cameo was beyond shocking. We left our bodies for a moment, just because it was like something incorrect had happened. Like a breach had opened where it shouldn't have. And thus we momentarily forgot to pay attention at all.