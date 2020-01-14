Ken Jennings Is Officially Named the Greatest Jeopardy! Contestant of All Time

It's a big night for Ken Jennings.

The 45-year-old Washington state native and the contestant with the longest Jeopardy! winning streak of all time has officially become the game show's "Greatest of All Time" after claiming the title on Tuesday. What's more, Jennings is also claiming 1 million dollars and the respect from host Alex Trebek.

This also marks Jennings' third victory out of four matches in ABC's Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time tournament. Jennings beat fellow top contestants James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Since they're the three highest-earning champions in Jeopardy! history, the contestants were pitted against each other to see who would come out on top. Ultimately, it became a faceoff between Jennings and Rutter, who has won the most money in game show history and Holzhauer who holds more Jeopardy! records than any contestant.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jennings came into the "match leading the series, with two wins to Holzhauer's one and Rutter's zero" but "the two-game showdown was a close race between Holzhauer and Jennings."