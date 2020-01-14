Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split: Look Back at Their Near Decade-Long Romance

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

It's over for Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

The 31-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor have broken up after almost nine years together. 

Fans had a feeling there was trouble in paradise after noticing a decrease in their social media engagement. The last photo Hudgens shared with Butler was in October. Social media sleuths also questioned their status after it appeared the duo didn't spend the holidays together

The High School Musical alumna and the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2011—less than a year after news spread she had ended her relationship with her former co-star Zac Efron. However, that speculation soon turned into a full-fledged romance

"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," Butler told E! News at the premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film in July. "I am so inspired by her every day, and I just love her to my core."

Photos

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's Italian Getaway

It's certainly been a busy time for the stars. Back in July, fans learned Butler would be playing Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic. Hudgens is also set to appear in The Princess Switch: Switched Again this year.

To look back at the pair's romance, check out the gallery.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, 28th Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

Birthday Love

The actress posted this cute pic of the two on the actor's 28th birthday in August 2019.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, 28th Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

So Cute

The actress plays with her beau's hair.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Twinning

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler had matching hair colors after Butler went brunette for a role.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Shirtless Smooches

When Hudgens wished the actor a happy birthday this year, she shared this sweet, smoochy snap. Awww!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Cute and Candid

The High School Musical star felt like this candid moment was too adorable not to share, and we agree!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Sweethearts in Shades

These two had a blast at the beach together this summer.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Broadway Babes

After Butler wrapped his role in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, his lady love was there to offer some cute congratulations.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet and Supportive

When the show opened in April, Hudgens was also there to shower her beau with love and support.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Magical Moments

In January, the two enjoyed a fancy night out getting at The Magic Castle and of course they were dressed to impress.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

New Year, New Memories

After ringing in the start of 2018 together, Hudgens shared this precious pic of herself and Butler all dressed up.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Tender Touches

This couple looks so good together in this selfie that we can't help but smile when we look at them!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday Bash Bliss

The lovebirds got cozy with wine in hand while celebrating Stella Hudgens' birthday last year.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Happy in the Hills

The two just radiated happiness in this post for Butler's birthday in 2017.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Cheesin'

What's not to love about these two?

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Under the Tuscan Sun

The precious pair looked like they had quite a romantic getaway during their summer 2016 trip to Italy.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Hairspiration

Butler and Hudgens look so cute here...they're even rocking almost identical hairdos!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Safari Chic

Hudgens described these playful pouts as "safari chic" while on vacation in 2015.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Wild Cats (Get Your Head in the Game)

They may have seen a lion in real life, but these two only have eyes for each other.

Article continues below

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Smiles and Sunsets

The precious pair was picture perfect in front of the setting sun back in 2015.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday Blessings

Hudgens shared this sweet shot—and an even sweeter message—in honor of her main man's 23rd birthday.

E! News has reached out to Hudgens' and Butler's reps for comment.

Us Weekly was first to report news of the split.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Vanessa Hudgens , Austin Butler , Celebrities , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.