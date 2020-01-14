Too Faced Co-Founder Apologizes After Sister Slams NikkieTutorials' Coming Out Video

Too Faced's co-founder has come to NikkieTutorials' defense.

On Monday, the famed beauty YouTuber, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, shared that she is a transgender woman in a newly published video titled, "I'm Coming Out." The announcement has since garnered more than 18 million views on the platform and spurred public support from celebrities like Ariana Grande and Lena Dunhamas well as fellow YouTubers Jeffree Star and PatrickStarrr.

However, not everyone was on Nikkie's side. Some sites took notice of Too Faced cofounder Jerrod Blandino's sister, who goes by the name Dani California on Instagram under the account "makeup princess." Screenshots of her account bio, which allegedly read, "Transgender huh? That's not the only thing she's been LYING about," began circulating online, sparking outrage on Twitter. Her account bio currently reads, "Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!"

Now, Blandino has issued a statement on the matter, simultaneously revealing his sister no longer works for the company.

"I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form," he told E! News.