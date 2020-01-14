Inside Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan's Fierce Friendship, the Hollywood Love Story We Really Need

"It's a story that's full of love. That will always be relevant."

That was what Saoirse Ronan told Entertainment Weekly about why the story of the four March sisters in Little Women was just as important to tell in 2019 as it was in 1868, when the classic novel written by Louisa May Alcott was released in 1868.

And the Irish star, who was nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Jo March, noted the current pop culture climate of "celebrating female friendships and sisterhood" as another reason why "it's as important to tell Little Women right now as it would be at any point in our lifetime."

Look no further than Ronan's deep bond with Greta Gerwig, the director and writer of the latest (and arguably best) adaption of Little Women, as the two women have become one of the most exciting filmmaking partnerships in recent movie history since their first film, Lady Bird, which won Ronan her first Golden Globe and earned Gerwig, making her solo directorial debut, her first Oscar nomination for Best Director.