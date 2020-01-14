KJ Apa and Britt Robertson's Romance Will Give You All the Feels in I Still Believe Trailer

Michael Kubeisy
by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 9:18 AM
Michael Kubeisy
Love is in the air.
The latest trailer for the film I Still Believe is giving fans of romance their new favorite obsession. KJ Apa and Britt Robertson star as Jeremy Camp and Melissa Henning, based on the story of the real life couple. The movie follows Jeremy and Melissa prior to his thriving career as a Christian music artist, as they fall in love in the middle of her cancer diagnosis, and strive to walk through the journey together.
"You chose to walk into the fire with her. That's what love is," Jeremy's father tells him in the opening moments of the trailer. The two then have a sweet meet-cute on a beach where Jeremy plays his music for Melissa from the first time. From there, the two embark on a love story like no other. From playing on a small beach for a handful of people to selling out major venues, we see the couple go through it all. Including gut wrenching hospital visits.
"You're going to be healed," he tells his future wife in the trailer. "What if I'm not supposed to be healed," she asks in response. It's a bittersweet moment of realization. "Don't say that," he answered teary eyed. The film also stars country singer Shania Twain and Gary Sinise as Jeremy's parents.
It's clear from this trailer that both KJ and Britt have an undeniable chemistry that is sure to make this film a classic romantic film for years to come. It's a love story for the ages.
I Still Believe hits theaters on March 13.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?