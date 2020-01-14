KJ Apa and Britt Robertson's Romance Will Give You All the Feels in I Still Believe Trailer

Love is in the air.

The latest trailer for the film I Still Believe is giving fans of romance their new favorite obsession. KJ Apa and Britt Robertson star as Jeremy Camp and Melissa Henning, based on the story of the real life couple. The movie follows Jeremy and Melissa prior to his thriving career as a Christian music artist, as they fall in love in the middle of her cancer diagnosis, and strive to walk through the journey together.

"You chose to walk into the fire with her. That's what love is," Jeremy's father tells him in the opening moments of the trailer. The two then have a sweet meet-cute on a beach where Jeremy plays his music for Melissa from the first time. From there, the two embark on a love story like no other. From playing on a small beach for a handful of people to selling out major venues, we see the couple go through it all. Including gut wrenching hospital visits.