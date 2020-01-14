You Renewed for Season 3 With Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti

We'll be seeing You again real soon.

Netflix announced it has renewed You for a third season. Originally a Lifetime series, the show aired its first season on the linear network before making the leap to streaming. Once on Netflix, the series about stalker Joe Goldberg reached new viewership heights. Season two dropped on December 26.

Penn Badgley stars as the serial killer Joe Goldberg (aka Will Bettleheim in season two) and will return for the third season. Season two took the action from New York to Los Angeles and introduced a new cast including The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, James Scully, Ambyr Childers, Carmela Zumbado, Robin Lord Taylor, Chris D'Elia and Charlie Barnett.

The second season ended with Pedretti's aspiring chef Love Quinn revealing all of her nefarious deeds to make Joe love her.