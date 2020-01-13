How Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Ended Their Emotional Bachelor Reunion

Anyone hoping for a big either romantic or dramatic conclusion to the Peter Weber and Hannah Brown saga might be left feeling a little disappointed right now.

Tonight's episode of The Bachelor picked up where last week's episode left off, in the middle of the unexpectedly emotional conversation between current Bachelor Peter and reigning Bachelorette Hannah, after Peter had asked if Hannah would think about joining the show, and Hannah had admitted she regretted sending him home when she did.

They continued their chat, but nothing was resolved. Peter said he worried that Hannah was just focusing on "what if" and not actually focusing on him, and she said it was a mixture of both things. Both just continued to say they didn't know, even as she climbed into his lap and they stared into each other's eyes, until eventually he just said "I can't do this."