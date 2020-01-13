Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's Relationship Is ''Cooling Off'' as He Prioritizes His Mental Health

Kaia Gerberand Pete Davidsonare at a crossroads in their relationship.

With the New Year in full swing, it appears the Saturday Night Live star is making his mental health a priority in 2020. A source tells E! News Pete is "taking a break to work on his mental health," which means his relationship with the model is moving to the back-burner.

According to the insider, "It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn't wait any longer. This is his second time seeking treatment, his first being in 2016.

News of his decision to seek help comes after his girlfriend's parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber intervened in their relationship. Around the holidays, the famous celebs were spotted in an intense conversation outside of their daughter's New York City apartment, which Pete was later spotted leaving.