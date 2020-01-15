Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' Wedding Registry Is All About Giving Back

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing in Tim Tebow's house!

The countdown is officially on for the football and baseball pro to say "I Do" to Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

But before vows are exchanged and the duo is pronounced husband and wife, it's time to build a wedding registry.

The couple used The Knot Registry for family, friends and wedding guests hoping to celebrate the pair. And while there are some household items from familiar companies like Anthropologie and Williams-Sonoma, giving back takes center stage.

"Tim and I really wanted to use a registry platform that allowed us to add anything and everything for our new home along with the opportunity for our wedding guests to contribute to a charitable organization close to our hearts. The Knot Registry helped us seamlessly create and manage all of our registries—from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charities—in one place," Demi-Leigh shared with E! News exclusively. "It's made it so easy for our guests to find and purchase the exact gifts we want. We have been able to add some wonderful home staples for whipping up South African cuisine and new keto recipes, and also include an option for our guests to donate to the Tim Tebow Foundation."

Photos

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

One gift pick that stands out is the Charity Fund via The Knot Registry. The gift pick gives well-wishers the opportunity to give back to a very important organization.

"[The Tim Tebow Foundation] is a cause that has been such a big part of Tim's life (and now mine!) for years, and we'd love nothing more than to support those in need during this special and momentous time for us," Demi-Leigh shared.

Besides, the foundation brought this special couple together. Tim first met Demi-Leigh when her late baby sister Franje Peters got invited to The Tim Tebow Foundation's yearly prom titled Night to Shine in 2018.

The annual event, which is held in more than 750 locations in more than 34 countries, is an unforgettable prom for people with special needs.

"The Knot Registry made it so easy to seamlessly integrate our charity fund for the foundation into our wedding registry," Demi-Leigh shared with us.

Now that's worth toasting to. Congratulations you two!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Tim Tebow , Weddings , Couples , Celebrities , Do-Gooder , Charity , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.