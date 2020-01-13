YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman

YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, who is best known online as NikkieTutorials, opened up about a personal topic on Monday.

The 25-year-old star uploaded a 17-minute YouTube video titled, "I'm Coming Out," in which she shared that she's a transgender woman.

"Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me," the beauty guru began her video. "So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something."

"Planet Earth is full of labels, and I never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, my own human being without any rules, without any labels, without any restrictions," she continued. "It is a brand new year, it's 2020, and I want to start the year off with the truth. I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am."