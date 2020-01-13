Shameless Stars React to "Bittersweet" Final Season Announcement

It's the end of an era for Showtime with the end of Shameless nigh. The cable channel announced Shameless, which is currently airing season 10, will return for season 11—the show's last.

The announcement was made at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. This brings the US version of Shameless to the same season count of the UK series. Series star Emma Kenney took to Instagram after the news came out.

"One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless season 11: our final season. Thank you @showtime for keeping us employed the last 11 years and letting everyone party with the Gallagher's, too. And thank you guys for sticking with us for so long through all of our ups and downs. This is so bittersweet," she wrote.

Shanola Hampton shared the video Showtime put out and said, "Let's go on our final ride!! Season 11! @shameless! What a ride it has been!"