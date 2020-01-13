The Sex Education Cast Seeing Themselves on a Billboard for the First Time Is So Cute

It's not every day that you see your face on a billboard. Just ask the cast of Sex Education.

Netflix released the heartwarming video of the Sex Education season two cast—including Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison—seeing their faces on the big billboard for the first time. See it below.

You can feel their joy through whatever screening you're reading this article on. "This is insane," Mackey says.

"Oh my god!" Wood screams.

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn (Ender's Game star Asa Butterfield) and his Moordale Secondary classmates as they navigate the dicey waters of being a teenager. In the first season, Otis, the son of renowned sex therapist Jean Milburn (The X-Files and The Fall star Gillian Anderson), set up his own sex clinic at school to help his classmates and dispense his own sex advice.