Watch This 9-Year-Old Use His "Superpower" to Create Rubik's Cube Portrait of John Cena

Not all superheroes wear capes!

Benjamin Russo is capturing the hearts of thousands of people thanks to his latest video on YouTube.

In footage going viral, the nine-year-old shows off his impressive skills with Rubik's Cubes. At the same time, he reminds people that dyslexia doesn't define him.

"I have dyslexia. I struggle with reading and writing. I mix up my words. I get very frustrated and upset too sometimes," he shared in his YouTube video. "But … having dyslexia also means I can do something amazing!"

What comes next is Benjamin building a gigantic mosaic right before our eyes. The jaw-dropping accomplishment is a portrait of wrestler John Cena. In fact, the big reveal grabbed the attention of the professional wrestler.

"This is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp," John shared on Twitter. "Benjamin demonstrates courage, perseverance, vulnerability, tremendous strength... and he's an ARTIST! I admire you, your work, and your outlook."