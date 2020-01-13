Jennifer Lopez's Oscars Snub Has the Internet in Riot Mode

Hustlers, a movie starring basically all of your favorite people—Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Trace Lysette, Mercedes Ruehl, the list goes on—received ZERO Oscar nominations. Z. E. R. O. Nothing for writer-director Lorene Scafaria, nothing for costuming, and nothing for J.Lo, which is today's biggest crime on the internet.

Yes, the fears of many came true. The Academy Awards snubbed Jennifer Lopez for role in Hustlers.

Lopez went all in playing Ramona, a stripper who bands together with other dancers to grift rich clients. If you saw the movie, you know what she did at 50 years old on that pole in that outfit. FIFTY! Anyway, Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Independent Spirit Award, and received so many other critical and local organization nods. But no, not the Oscars.