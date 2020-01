Justin Hartley, Joaquin Phoenix and More Stars Who Brought Family Members to 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards were a family affair!

For Sunday's big award show, several nominated stars, including Justin Hartley, Joaquin Phoenix, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alex Borstein and more, brought their loved ones along as their plus ones.

For the This Is Us star, Hartley celebrated his nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and the show's Best Drama Series nom with his 15-year-old daughter Isabella Hartley, who he shares with ex, Lindsay Hartley, by his side. Before heading the Critics' Choice Awards, the father-daughter duo posed for some adorable pictures, which the actor proudly shared on Instagram.

Phoenix had a siblings' night out with his sister Rain Phoenix, who was on hand to celebrate the Joker star's Best Actor win. His portrayal of the comic book villain also won Best Actor in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes.