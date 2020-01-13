Barack Obama, Florence Pugh and More Stars React to 2020 Oscars Nominations

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 6:57 AM
It's almost time for the 2020 Oscars!
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for this year's award show on Monday. John Cho and Issa Rae announced a few of the contenders.
Joker led the nominations with a total of 11 nods; however, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 followed closely behind with 10 nominations apiece.
Needless to say, many of the nominees were thrilled about the recognition.
"To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined," Cynthia Erivo, who received a nomination in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her role in Harriet, said via a statement. "This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song 'Stand Up'."
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home the trophy. The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9.
To see more of the nominees' reactions, check out the gallery.
Glen Wilson / Focus Features
"To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined," the Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee said in a statement. "This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song 'Stand Up'."
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
"I'm honored that our work on The Irishman has been honored by the Academy with these nominations," the Best Directing nominee said via a statement. "We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us."
Claire Folger
"And the @OSCAR nominees are in.... @knivesout @riancjohnson BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY!!!" the actress wrote via Instagram.
Article continues below
Wilson Webb
"Before the moment.. the exact moment #nominated #foraf--kingoscar!!!!!!," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee wrote on Instagram alongside side-by-side photos of the before and after moment.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet
"That is a helluva list of writers, very honored & proud to be up there with them. Love & so much gratitude to my fellow writers in
@TheAcademy. Mostly though this sums up my reaction," the Best Original Screenplay nominee tweeted along with a surprised GIF.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
"Oscar nominations came out today and I'm glad to see American Factory's nod for Best Documentary," the former president wrote on Instagram. "I like this film for its nuanced, honest portrayal of the way a changing global economy plays out in real lives. It offers a window into people as they actually are and it's the kind of story we don't see often enough. This is exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve through Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the entire team!
Article continues below
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
"Congratulations, @warren_diane on your 11th Oscar Nomination for Best Song!" the This Is Us star wrote via Instagram. "Thank you, @devonfranklin for putting us together and making dreams come true! And a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this incredible honor! @breakthroughmovie #imstandingwithyou."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?