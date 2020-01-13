Oscars 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and More Snubbed

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 6:10 AM
This morning, some stars woke up to a milestone moment: an Oscar nomination.
In honor of the 2020 Oscars in February, the nominations were announced bright and early on Monday. Insecure's Issa Rae and Searching's John Cho did the honors of announcing the highly anticipated list of contenders this year—and, as to be expected, it was packed with stars.
Of course, as is the case every year, among the industry veterans and newcomers alike who received an Academy Award nod (or several), others unexpectedly did not. And, while some anticipated names did not ultimately make the cut, others surprisingly did.
Not to fret—E! News is breaking down all the snubs and surprises so you're ready for the big night next month.
But, before you keep scrolling, make sure to mark your calendar because the 2020 Academy Awards air on ABC on Feb. 9.
Now, onto your snubs and surprises cheat sheet. Drumroll please!
The Us actress was hailed for her performance in the Jordan Peele horror and was nominated for a SAG Award, but not an Oscar.
While Frozen II did receive a nomination for Best Original Song, the movie itself did not get a nomination for Best Animated Feature while its predecessor won the category in 2014.
Despite rave reviews for Uncut Gems and a Critics' Choice nomination for the actor, Adam Sandler and the movie were completely shut out of the Oscars nominations.
The Rocketman star won a Golden Globe for his performance in the musical biopic, but was completely missing from the list of Oscar nominees this year.
Though "Spirit," her song for The Lion King, was nominated for a Golden Globe, the star and the track were not recognized with an Oscar nod.
Like Taron Egerton, the Farewell star won a Golden Globe this year for her performance, but was shut out of the Oscars nominations as was the film itself.
The Golden Globe nominee for Dolemite Is My Name was noticeably missing from the list of 2020 Oscars contenders.
While the former Oscar nominee was acknowledged with a nomination for the adapted screenplay of Little Women, she was snubbed for directing while the film itself was nominated for Best Picture.
The new Vogue cover star and Little Women actress is celebrating another major moment in her breakout career with her first Oscar nomination.
After Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, it was a big shock when she did not receive an Oscar nomination.
