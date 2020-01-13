Go Inside the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards After-Party

Hollywood's stars gathered in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday to celebrate the work of their peers at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood was the big winner of the night—taking home trophies in four film categories, including Best Picture. As for TV's big winners, Succession won Best Drama Series and Fleabag won Best Comedy Series.

There were even a few ties throughout the night. For instance, both Parasite's Bong Joon Ho and 1917's Sam Mendes won the award for Best Director. The Late Late Show With James Corden and Late Night With Seth Meyers were also both named Best Talk Show, and Wild Rose's "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" and Rocketman's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" both secured the Best Song honor.

Of course, the night wasn't just about the awards. Viewers also enjoyed seeing all of the red carpet fashion. In addition, there were the fabulous parties. From the cocktail reception to the after-party, the attendees celebrated the 25th annual award show all night long.