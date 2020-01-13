There Was a Shocking Tie Win at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

In a rare moment in awards show history, there was a tie for Best Director at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

During Sunday's ceremony, Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho and 1917 director Sam Mendes were both honored with the award for Best Director. Mendes wasn't able to attend the ceremony, so it was only Joon-Ho's speech the audience got to hear. And given that he didn't expect to win (let alone tie), the director had to improvise his speech.

"I definitely did not expect this award, so I did not prepare a speech," he said with the aid of a translator. "Today, I was just enjoying the vegan burger and trying to enjoy this ceremony. So many unexpected things happen in life, just like Parasite. I'm sure those of you that have seen it didn't expect what was going to happen."

He then acknowledged the other directors nominated in his category. "What makes me happier is just being nominated with the fellow amazing other directors," Joon-Ho said.