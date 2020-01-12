Laura Dern, Alison Brie and Rachel Brosnahan Match in Bright-Orange Dresses at the Critics' Choice

We're seeing triple!

The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards are in full swing, as host Taye Diggs kicked things off with a bang on Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

With Hollywood's biggest stars sitting in the room, including Mandy Moore, Billy Porter, Kristen Bell, Renée Zellweger, Anne Hathaway and more, the All American actor certainly knew how to get the party started with the crowd that sat in front of him. Besides a fun-filled night full of the biggest winners in television and film, it was also a huge night for fashion.

Tonight's 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards saw a myriad of different styles, trends and color schemes and the more we look into what our favorite celebrities wore, the more we're noticing some unintentional similarities in their fashion choices.

For one, three of our favorite leading ladies stepped out and dazzled in clementine orange dresses. Big Little Lies star Laura Dern, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahanand GLOW star Alison Brie had us seeing triple tonight as they all slayed the red carpet bright and bold orange dresses.