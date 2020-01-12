Alex Borstein Gives the Best Speech About Carbs at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 6:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Alex Borstein, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Carbs are life and Alex Borstein knows it. 

The 48-year-old actress is taking home the award tonight for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her iconic role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

While her acceptance was touching as she thanked for two parents and biggest supporters, she also made viewers and attendees laugh with one of her anecdotes. 

"Wow, I should have peed. Thank you to the cast of Maisel and the crew of Maisel, to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. This is a huge honor but not a huge surprise because I was raised by two of the harshest critics in the world," Borstein began her speech as she took the stage. "One of them is here with me tonight, my father."

Borstein continued her speech, "My parents were able to in a single breath tell me that they love me, that I was the greatest thing since sliced bread but also that I ate too much bread, that I should stop eating so much bread, that I was starting to look like bread." 

Read

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

"This is dedicated to you mo, you are the greatest critics in the world. You fostered my quirks and you fueled my flames, you made me funny," Borstein went on. "You made me have children, which cracked me open and helped me find my heart, which was you guys. Thank you all."

Borstein is also known for voicing Louis Griffin from Family Guy and she's also appeared in The Lizzie McGuire MovieCatwoman, A Million Ways to Die in the West and more. 

The actress was also nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. She's also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Andrew Scott also shared the stage with Borstein after winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Fleabag.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Critics' Choice Awards , Awards , Celebrities , Entertainment , Apple News , Life/Style , Events , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.