Billy Porter, Lucy Hale and More Stun in Minty Green Outfits at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Making a state-mint!
The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards have officially kicked off, and Hollywood's latest and greatest are gracing the red carpet in fiery ensembles that are worthy of their own award.
While Zendaya blew us out of the water with her hot pink galactic glam Tom Ford look and Mandy Moore stunned us with her posh Ellie Saab black jumpsuit, there were other color palettes that reigned supreme at tonight's red carpet.
It's safe to say Hollywood's biggest television and movie stars did not come to play tonight and were ready to give it their all when it came down to slaying the red carpet and a lot of these looks made us green with envy that we can't have 'em in our personal closet collection.
It's not a color that's easily pulled off but of course, these celebrities knew how to work it to their advantage.
From Billy Porter's minty green gown, accessorized with butterfly body art and a metallic choker, Lucy Hale's whimsical minty green custom Miu Miu dress, to Christopher Abbott's forest green velvet suit, there's a little bit of everything to choose from.
The night is just getting started. With Taye Diggs set to host the annual awards show and stars like Kristen Bell and Eddie Murphy being honored with prestigious awards, it's safe to say the fanciful affair is going to be one to remember.
So without further ado, let's honor the award-worthy minty green fashion looks that graced the red carpet at tonight's 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lucy Hale
The Pretty Little Liars stepped out on the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in a minty green custom Miu Miu dress. The simple yet stark black accessories made the minty green dress catch our eye on the red carpet even more.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Billy Porter
Is there a color that Billy Porter can't pull off? The answer: no. The Pose star opted to wear two shades of green (a minty shade and a darker turquoise shade) for his red carpet look at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards because the more the merrier.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jenny Slate
The 37-year-old actress and comedian donned a greenish-blue shade from her eyelids all the way to her dress. The Gifted actress wore a floral aqua deep v-neck dress and wore matching eyeshadow, giving her eyes a pop of electrifying color.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Christopher Abbott
The Catch-22 star opted for a darker forest green suit ensemble for his look tonight at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards but we're not mad at it—this award show season should be all about breaking away from a traditional black suit.
EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
AJ Michalka
Why not match your dress with the color of your eyes? That's what actress and singer AJ chose to do tonight with her electrifying striped pastel green dress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jaeden Martell
The 17-year-old It actor is already proving to have his own unique sense of style stepping out on the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in a pastel green suit. Giving it an edge, the young actor paired his pastel look with black shoes and a black shirt.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kristen Bell
While The Good Place actress chose more of a neon green fashion look for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, she didn't miss the memo tonight and joins the group of stars who opted for that color palette.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Janet Mock
Stepping out in a turquoise green look with matching rhinestone embellished gloves, the 36-year-old activist and TV personality came to slay the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.