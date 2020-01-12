NFL Star Julian Edelman Arrested for Allegedly Jumping on Car

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in Beverly Hills for allegedly damaging a car by jumping on it.

The 33-year-old Northern California native was cited for misdemeanor vandalism, according to police.

"On Saturday, January 11, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Beverly Hills Police arrested Julian Edelman for vandalism after he jumped onto a driver's vehicle causing damage," a police spokesperson told E! News in a statement. "Edelman was released on a citation and scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 13, 2020."

The driver of the vehicle, a Mercedes, was not identified, NFL.com reported, adding that the Patriots are aware of the report and have declined to comment.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce posted on Instagram that night a photo of himself with Edelman and former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola at the Mexican restaurant Cantina Frida in Beverly Hills.

"@edelman11 @dannyamendola y'all know what it is #bostons--t #champs," Pierce wrote.

Edelman was named Most Valuable Player in the 2019 Super Bowl, which the Patriots won.