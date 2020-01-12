Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Back Together and Celebrate His Birthday

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 9:24 AM
Love is in the air!
Gigi Hadid, 24, and Zayn Malik are back together, E! News has learned. The two, who officially called it quits in 2018, reconciled last month and celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday night at the Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City with Bella Hadid, 23, the women's mother Yolanda Hadid, 56, and brother Anwar Hadid, 20, and his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa, 24.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."
"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."
According to the source, the supermodel rented a private room at il Buco in New York City for the group's dinner.
"Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn," the source shared. "They all have always treated him like part of the family."
Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID
Zayn and Gigi had sparked reconciliation rumors over the holidays after she documented on her Instagram Story her cooking session that featured a chicken curry pasta salad recipe from the singer's mom, who reposted Gigi's image.
