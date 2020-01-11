Justin Hartley Shares the Importance of Self-Care in First Public Appearance Since Divorce

We stan a self-care devotee!

This Is Us star Justin Hartley proved he's part of the club. On Saturday, the 42-year-old actor opened up about the importance of self-care during his first public appearance since his sudden divorce from Chrishell Stause.

While at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Los Angeles, to discuss the hit NBC series, Hartley took a moment to shed light on his self-care practices.

"I'm doing great," he began explaining. "I got into that a long time ago... self-care. It's good to do, right?"

"We all have hectic lives, and everyone's busy and rushing all over the place, trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing," he continued. "And you have to slow down once in a while and just kind of like realize where you are, appreciate what you've done and kind of reflect a little bit. And be like, 'What's going on here?' And make sure you're OK."