Justin Chambers Is Leaving Grey's Anatomy: Where Are the Other Departed Doctors Now?

It's the end of an era: Justin Chambers is checking out of Grey's Anatomy.

The 49-year-old actor and ABC announced on Friday that he is leaving the medical drama after playing Dr. Alex Karev on the show since it debuted 16 seasons ago.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in a statement. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Chambers has announced no new acting projects in the works.

He joins other notable original cast members who have departed the series: Katherine Heigl, who played Dr. Izzie Stevens and left after six seasons, Patrick Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd for the first 11 seasons, and Sandra Oh, who played Dr. Cristina Yang and left after 10 seasons. Nowadays, she is known for her role on Killing Eve, for which she won a Golden Globe last year.

Other Grey's Anatomy alumni include T. R. Knight, Eric Dane, Sara Remirez and Chyler Leigh.