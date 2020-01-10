Seth Rogen Is Being Compared to a Dog—And He Couldn't Be More Flattered

Caters News
Seth Rogen couldn't be happier about being compared to a dog.
On Thursday, the Knocked Up star took to Twitter to react after the internet compared him to an adorable pup named Nori. The comparisons started earlier this week when the Twitter account @41strange posted a photo of the Aussiepoo appearing to smile for the camera.
"Just look at his eyes and smile," the captioned read.
Since going up on Wednesday, the photo of Nori has gone viral, with many social media users noting he's a Rogen look-alike. After seeing the photo, Rogen took to social media to post a hilarious response.
"I've been tagged by dozens of people saying I look like this dog and I couldn't be more flattered," the 37-year-old actor tweeted.
After seeing Rogen's response, Nori took to Instagram Story to write, "Hey! @sethrogen thinks we are twins!"
Nori, who will celebrate his birthday later this month, has become a major star on Instagram, his @norichiban account currently has over 16,000 followers.
Nori's humans, Tiffany and Kevin, recently spoke out about their beloved pup in Seattle Refined.
"Nori is very sweet," Tiffany shared. "He wants to be friends with everyone, all dogs and all humans."
"What we get the most comments on are his eyes. People feel like the eyes and smile are what make him have human features," Kevin told the outlet. "He's a very smiley dog and his eyes haven't changed since he was a puppy."
Nori lives in the Seattle area with his brother, Boba, a Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix.
Too cute! Check out Nori's adorable photo above!
