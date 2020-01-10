Oprah Winfrey Denies Rumors She Advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry On Their Royal Exit

While Meghan and Harry's future is still to be determined, the couple shared that they're setting out to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution" while "continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen" and maintaining a positive relationship with the royal family. "We do not know how this will play out in the next months, the next few years," a royal expert told E! News.

As royal biographer Penny Junor predicted in her 2014 biography Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son, the 35-year-old royal always seemed keen on charting his own course. She wrote, "He could decide to kiss goodbye to the whole thing…He would be relatively in his rights to do so, so long as he paid for his own protection and all the rest of it."

In the past, Harry has admitted to having thoughts of leaving the royal family. In a 2017 interview with Newsweek, he said, "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up. I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself."

Marrying Meghan and becoming a father to son Archie Harrison, 8 months, also played a contributing factor to his and Meghan's bold decision. Once they tied the knot, word got out that the newlyweds were considering moving to Africa in attempts to kick-start their philanthropic efforts.