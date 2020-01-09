Meghan Markle Returns to Canada Without Prince Harry Amidst Royal Family Drama

Meghan Markleis back on Canadian soil.

A source tells E! News the former actress has returned to Canada to be with son Archie Harrison after spending just three days in the United Kingdom. She leaves behind an embattled Prince Harry, who is currently attempting to resolve problems that arose from yesterday's announcement.

It appears Meghan and Harry made the decision to leave Archie in Canada with friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny as they attended to business, multiple outlets report. The Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain just long enough to attend her and Harry's first royal engagement of the new year and to reveal they will be stepping back from their roles as "senior" royals.

At the moment, multiple outlets report Prince Harry will be reuniting with his wife and son in Canada in the coming days, but, as some royal reporters have pointed out, he has another engagement scheduled in England for next Thursday.