Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Haven't Made "Final Decisions" About Their Marriage

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich aren't giving up just yet.

As the former Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband come face-to-face with ongoing split rumors, multiple sources tell E! News it's too soon to predict how their differences will shake out.

"Julianne and Brooks care a great deal about each other," one insider shares," adding that there's still "a lot of love and kindness" between the duo.

Explains the insider, "They are navigating through the up and downs of this relationship together. They prefer to deal any issues privately because they share many friends and family and they wouldn't want to involve them in their relationship challenges...Brooks is still very much a part of Julianne's family and regularly spends time with [her brother] Derek."

But despite their history, a second source tells E! News that Julianne "isn't sure" married life is for her. "Brooks still has hope and thinks they can get through it," the source notes.