Does 90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Love Mike? Her Answer Is a Doozy

90 Day Fiancé season seven stars Mike and Natalie are engaged to be married. It's 90 Day, that's what happens. In the Sunday, Jan. 12 episode of the TLC series, a producer asks Natalie, "Do you love Mike?" And in the exclusive sneak peek above, it takes her 17 seconds before she even says a word.
"God, it's hard," she says. "I think we have a potential because he's a good guy."
Is this how you talk about a man you're about to marry?
"He's a good guy and there are a lot of moments that are good," she adds.
This, understandably, doesn't sit well with Mike. You can feel the awkward tension through the screen! Mike planned to bring Natalie over to the United States, but visa issues are holding them up. So, he made a trip to the Ukraine, and things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for the duo.
At one point, Natalie who said she wants kids as soon as possible, got so overworked about the idea of her nonexistent children having a vegetarian mom who believes in God and a carnivore dad who believes aliens started civilization (yes, he sure does!), she had a mini breakdown that sent Mike running from the house for hours. They seemed to work through that breakdown, then Mike revealed he's thousands of dollars in debt and didn't want to start a family he couldn't properly support. The next hiccup came when Mike was unable to get the scoop on why there were issues with Natalie's visa. So, he asked her if she ever tried to get a K-1 visa with another guy. Natalie was not a fan of that question.
Now, here we are with this interview clip. Mike says what Natalie said bothers him a little bit, and that it seems like she won't miss him when he's gone.
"Just to say words. ‘OK, I love Mike' and what? It means nothing. It's just words," Natalie says. She adds, "Love has to grow and there are a lot of difficult situation you have to go…through."
For an engaged couple, she sure is having difficulty answering the question.
"I have feeling that will grow to love," she says. "If we work on it, it will grow to love."
Click play to see what Mike calls it a "f—king wrap" on the interview.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.