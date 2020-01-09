Beyoncé and Jay-Z Send Reese Witherspoon Champagne After Viral Golden Globes Moment

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 3:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Reese Witherspoon, Instagram

Instagram

Cheers!

We think it's safe to say that Reese Witherspoon is now crazy in love with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The superstar couple just sent The Morning Show star a case of their Ace of Spades champagne. This comes just days after the actress scored some champagne from Bey and Jay at the 2020 Golden Globes. While at the award show on Sunday, Reese and co-star Jennifer Aniston ran out of water at their table. So, what did Reese do? She went over to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's table and asked them for a glass of their champagne, which they brought to the ceremony!

In a series of videos posted to Reese's Instagram Story on Thursday, the Big Little Lies producer excitedly told her followers that she received a surprise from the couple.

"I just got home from New York, and the most beautiful flowers are here, and a case of Ace of Spades champagne," Reese told her fans, adding that she's about to read the note that came along with the surprise gift.

Watch

How Morning Show Roles Impacted Jen Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

"More water," the note, signed Jay and B, said.

In another hilarious video, Reese and her mom, Betty, opened the bottle of champagne...at 11:30 a.m., because who cares? It's from Jay-Z and Beyoncé!

"It's 5 o'clock somewhere right??" Reese captioned the post.

After popping the bottle, Reese and Betty had a sip of the champagne.

"It's really good," Reese gushed, while Betty said that it's delicious. "It's a good way to start the New Year."

We totally agree.

Take a look at Reese's surprise delivery above!

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Reese Witherspoon , Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Golden Globes , 2020 Golden Globes , Viral , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Awards , Instagram
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.