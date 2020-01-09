Alexis Eddy's Are You The One Co-Stars React to Her Sudden Death

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 3:04 PM
The cast of Are You the One is mourning the loss of their co-star Alexis Eddy.
On Thursday, E! News confirmed the 23-year-old died in her home state of West Virginia. The Mannington Police Department said in statement, "This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center."
Despite a member of Alexis' family telling TMZ she died of an overdose, the police department was unable to comment on the cause of death as it is an active investigation.
Upon learning of the season six contestant's death, MTV stated, "MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."
As news spreads to her castmates, who she met when the show filmed in New Orleans, they reacted on social media.
One of the first individuals to express their condolences was her good friend Ethan Scott. "Literally talked to Alexis yesterday about how much better her life is sober," Ethan, aka E-Money shared on Twitter. "Just don't even know how to feel right now. Can't believe we'll never have another heart to heart convo."
He also shared a photo of him and her with the caption: "My favorite human. Can't believe she's gone. WTF is life right now?"
Her match from season six, Anthony Martin, shared a broken-heart emoji and shared, "I'll forever miss you PM. Love you."
Other contestants from Alexis' season spoke out, including Diandra Delgado. "I don't have words for today. @lexoquence you were the missing puzzle piece to our family," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "No matter the BS our cast has gone through, our love for you has never changed. I love you so so so much babygirl and my prayers go out to your family and loved ones."
Uche Nwosu echoed these sentiments and added, "Every single person had their own special relationship with Alexis, and she impacted so many in her own unique way."
Dimitri Valentin and Nicole Spiller respectively chose to honor Alexis by highlighting how "genuine, caring and full of love" she was. "Rest in the sweetest peace to the girl who had the biggest personality in the room and was always authentically herself," Nicole said.
Many more stars from all of Are You the One's seasons sent well-wishes to the season six cast, including, but not limited to: Tyranny Todd, Paige Cole, Aasha Wells, Kareem Fathalla and Devin Walker.
