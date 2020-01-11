15 Best Turtlenecks To Dress Up Any Look

15 Best Turtlenecks To Dress Up Any Look

Year after year, as the impending temperature drops and we peer into our closets to take on the colder months, tackling winter fashion is never easy. Soft cashmere-kissed sweaters and bold puffer jackets are what are winter wardrobe dreams are made of. In reality, as the season changes and winter sets in, do you find yourself in a fashion rut?

With a new year and newfound attitude, stop repeating all your usual wardrobe suspects and enter your most reliable go-to garment this winter: a trusty turtleneck.

You won't have to panic before work with this on-trend layering essential. From staple stores Uniqlo, H&M and Urban Outfitters to luxe fan favorites Everlane, Anthropologie and Topshop, we've handpicked bright, textured and unique mock turtlenecks that'll make your morning dress-up both functional AND fashionable. Our favorite? This Zadie power mesh turtleneck, of course.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.

H&M Fine-knit Turtleneck Sweater

Bright meets bold in this wide-cut turtleneck sweater in a soft, yellow knit featuring dropped shoulders, long, wide sleeves, and wide ribbing at cuffs and hem. Also available in a variety of colors.

Best Turtlenecks
$20 H&M
UO Tia Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

Find your wardrobe staple of the season with this cherry red turtleneck sweater featuring a classic ribbed cut in a relaxed fit from the rolled neck down to the straight hem. Also available in a variety of colors.

Best Turtlenecks
$59 Urban Outfitters
Topshop Chunky Funnel Sweater

Warm up in this everyday turtleneck pullover designed in a chunky marled yarn with a slouchy fit. Also available in oatmeal.

Best Turtlenecks
$75 Nordstrom
Georgia Turtleneck Sweater

With a bold leopard motif and a luxe turtleneck design, this sweater complements anything from tailored trousers to swingy skirts.

Best Turtlenecks
$120 Anthropologie
The Cashmere Raglan Mockneck

Sometimes you just need the perfect black turtleneck. Enter: this cashmere dream that features a more relaxed raglan sleeve, ribbed waistband and cuffs, and nipped fit throughout. Available in a variety of colors.

Best Turtlenecks
$120 Everlane
Sol Angeles Tie-Dyed Turtleneck

An eye-catching tie-dyed finish puts a playful twist on the classic turtleneck silhouette.

Best Turtlenecks
$118 Anthropologie
Ribbed Cotton Turtleneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

This basic, easy-to-coordinate design is essential for layering up during the cold months. Available in a variety of colors.

Best Turtlenecks
$15 Uniqlo
Free People Ela Turtleneck Long Sleeve Tee

A basic tee with heightened romance (just check out those puff sleeves and frilly ruffles!), this turtleneck makes a worthy addition to your collection of elevated basics.

Best Turtlenecks
$58
#29 Shopbop
ONE by AFRM Animal Turtleneck

A great way to amp up your layered looks, this snakeskin-embossed turtleneck is crafted from formfitting mesh and covered with a bold mix of animal prints.

Best Turtlenecks
$38 Shopbop
Bop Basics Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater

This brightly colored sweater adds a wide-rib texture to a classic turtleneck for a style you'll want to wear on repeat.

 

Best Turtlenecks
$98
$49 Shopbop
Zadie Power Mesh Turtleneck Top

This wow-factor top features a sheer mesh material and street-style thumbholes that lend an edgy update to off-duty style. She comes in a desert photorealistic print and available in a variety of fun prints.

Best Turtlenecks
$38 AFRM
H&M Short Turtleneck Top

This short turtleneck top in viscose jersey with long sleeves is your new best friend. Available in a slew of soft colors.

Best Turtlenecks
$10 H&M
H&M Modal Turtleneck Top

This fitted turtleneck top in soft modal jersey with long sleeves will complete any look this winter season. Available in three fun prints.

Best Turtlenecks
$10 H&M
Halogen Turtleneck Merino Wool Blend Sweater

A sweater-wardrobe essential, this turtleneck is knit from yarns blended with soft merino wool for cozy warmth without the bulky weight.

Best Turtlenecks
$59 Nordstrom
J.CREW Side Slit Supersoft Turtleneck Sweater

The essential turtleneck sweater is upgraded for a flattering fit with cool slits at the sides and a magical mixture, including merino wool, alpaca and stretch to make it super soft. Also available in gray and oatmeal.

Best Turtlenecks
$80
$48 Nordstrom

