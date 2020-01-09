Watch Selena Gomez Hold Back Tears While Delivering Inspiring Message to Fans

Selena Gomez's fans have changed her life.

As excitement continues to build for the release of Rare, the music superstar is opening up about the special relationship with her followers.

"I love my fans very, very much and it's not that I love them because they love me. I love them because it's really been about the journey and I feel like I've grown up with a lot of people," Selena shared with Spotify in a new interview. "The most heartbreaking conversations are where they are just telling me that they are suffering."

She continued, "I never understood when people said, ‘It saved my life.' I just didn't understand that. I wish I could just grab every single one of them in their face and tell them how loved they are, how important they are or how capable they are of absolutely anything. And if I did all of this and I'm just a girl from Texas and it's still happening to me, you can do anything."