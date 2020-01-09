Watch Adam Sandler Get Emotional Talking About Drew Barrymore—And Try Not to Do the Same

It's been a long road for the two legendary actors.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have starred in three iconic movies together spanning the last three decades. They've played a couple since starring together in The Wedding Singer in1998, 50 First Dates in 2004 and then again in Blended in 2014. Safe to say, they are one of Hollywood's mainstays when it comes to their onscreen chemistry. Drew was given the opportunity to present her real-life friend with his Best Actor award at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday, and the Uncut Gems actor got emotional thanking his partner in crime.

"Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all of that stuff and it was amazing. You just winged it, and I know you thought about it but you were so cool," he shared while getting choked up. "I'm glad we met and I'm glad we did all...and we always make our movies together and I love you, buddy. And I love your kids and I love everything about you."