The Grammys Will Honor Prince With An All-Star Tribute

It's time to party like it's 1999!

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced that it will be having a tribute concert for Prince. Featuring an all-star line-up, Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince will honor the career of the late Grammy winner, who passed away in 2016, and take place two days after the 2020 Grammys on January 28.

Performers include Grammy-winning artists Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and Usher. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year's post-GRAMMYs® special."