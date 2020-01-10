15 Perfect Puffer Jackets To Keep You Warm This Winter

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 3:00 AM

Puffer jackets don't exactly scream fashion when first mentioned, but thanks to A-listers like Ezra Miller, Hunter Schafer and Gigi Hadid, the puffer jacket is no longer just an instrument to keep you warm. With brands trashing the notion that it's only a casual must-have for cold winter weather, new styles have emerged with unique colors, fitted tailoring, and textures galore.

From luxury brands Aritzia to Ave Les Filles to BP to fan favorites The North Face to Madewell to Kendall + Kylie, we've handpicked vibrant, functional, and fashionable puffers that will make your coat THE statement, and not just something you immediately hang up once you get to the brunch function. Our personal favorite? This gold crushed velvet cropped puffer, of course. 

Here are 15 of our favorites below.

Aritzia The Super Puff

You'll be bright and bold in this 100% responsibly sourced goose down puffer jacket that will keep you warm when it counts. This version is made with a glossy, water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric. Available in a variety of colors!

$250
$175 Aritzia
Madewell Travel Buddy Packable Puffer Jacket

Your new favorite travel ride-or-die is here! Also available in navy and hunter green

$128
$99 Nordstrom
Great Lengths Puffer Vest

The puffer vest is an unsung hero of transitional styling, adding a cozy layer of interest to any adventure-ready look.

$198 Anthropologie
The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket

A retro North Face jacket based on a baffle-quilted, down-insulated design from 1996 offers unmatched warmth in cold weather. Also available in yellow and blue.

$249 Nordstrom
Tiger Mist Reme Jacket

Leopard-print velvet plus a puffer? This cool, cropped jacket is going to do the impossible and make you actually look forward to dropping temps.

$139
$98 Shopbop
Champion Premium Reverse Weave Back Script Puff Jacket

A classic and sporty puffer that will keep you cozy when temps start to drop. This reversible jacket keeps the retro-inspired style looking fresh with primary-colored logos at the back.

$195
$137 Shopbop
Kendall + Kylie Metallic Puffer Coat

The day may be gloomy, but you'll be the source of shimmer in this water-resistant puffer coat styled with a collar that looks cool standing up or spread out.

$200
$80 Nordstrom
Kimchi Blue Rory Reversible Velvet Puffer Jacket

Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean you can't rock some luxe gold crushed velvet, right? This reversible and cozy quilted fit will look exceptional on your silhouette.

$199 Urban Outfitters
Avec Les Filles Water-Resistant Belted Puffer Coat

Fashion meets function in this fitted, long, water-resistant puffer with textured belt and (oh yeah, it's pink!).

$199 Urban Outfitters
Champion Premium Reverse Weave Puff Jacket

Channel your inner Missy Elliot with this retro-inspired style that'll keep you looking fresh with a high-gloss sheen.

$195
$137 Shopbop
UO Extreme Oversized Puffer Coat

The only winter blues you'll have won't be because of this stylish and oversized puffer coat!

$159 Urban Outfitters
Autograph Quilted & Padded Jacket

Add this luxurious padded jacket to your winter wardrobe and never go cold again. Designed with a thick padded quilting that helps to lock in body heat. Fully lined with high neck collar.

$175 Marks & Spencer
LPA Sora Jacket

Spotted! You'll be sure to turn heads in this pink leopard print puffer and unleash your inner wild side!

$298
$164 Revolve
Aritzia Mr. Super Puff

You'll be winter-ready in this 100% responsibly sourced goose down puffer jacket that will keep you warm when it counts. This version is made with a glossy, water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric. Available in a variety of colors!

$250 Aritzia
BP Reversible Long Puffer Coat

Switch up your style from day to day in this pillowy-soft longline puffer made with an adjustable cinch-tie waist and a plush collar to keep you cozy.

$120
$72 Nordstrom

