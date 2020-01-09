It’s a Sign! Bloomingdale’s and Astrologer Susan Miller Team Up For a Pop-Up Shop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Thank your lucky stars—Bloomingdale's has launched a pop-up shop with famed astrologer Susan Miller of AstrologyZone.com!

The Carousel @Bloomingdale's: Astrology Zone features Susan's favorite finds inspired by the four zodiac elements: Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) and Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces). Miller is definitely the authority you want shopping for your zodiac sign. Her website recently celebrated its 24th year, and now garners 200 million page views to 11 million unique readers who obsess over her astrological readings.

"I am thrilled that Bloomingdale's came to me with the idea of having a pop-up shop devoted to astrology, called Astrology Zone, the name of my website," says Miller. "Everyone loves astrology's ability to predict future trends. We wanted the shop to go a step further by showing shoppers how to find the perfect item for themselves, or as a gift for others, by knowing their sign or element (fire, air, earth, or water). I love this idea, for it will heighten the fun of shopping."

Indeed it does, thanks to a selection of one-of-a-kind fashion, home and beauty items hand selected by Miller to reflect each sign's corresponding element. Among the shoppable goodies? There's disco-inspired finds from Rezek Studio, SVNR jewelry made from natural materials, Skeem candles to cleanse one's room, and Miller's 2020 year-ahead calendar, of course.

With over 120 brands to choose from, we asked Miller to share her favorite picks—you can shop them below! But don't wait—The Carousel @Bloomingdale's: Astrology Zone pop-up shop is only available online and at select stores until March 1st!