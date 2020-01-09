American Horror Story Gets Big Renewal From FX

At least one of America's horror stories is continuing. FX announced it has ordered three additional seasons of American Horror Story from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Season 10 was previously ordered, so the renewal brings the show to at least season 13. The future of the series was in question following Murphy's overall deal with Netflix where he has Hollywood, The Prom, The Politician and The Boys in the Band in development.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, made the announcement at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," Landgraf said in a statement. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.