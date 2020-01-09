Madame Tussauds Majorly Shades Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Their Wax Figures

Something looks a little bit different about the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday that they would be taking a step back a senior members of the royal family and are working towards becoming "become financially independent." This news no doubt shocked the world, with many fans and celebrities weighing in on their decision. Now, the famed wax museum Madame Tussauds has thrown a little shade at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The museum moved the wax figures away from the rest of the royal family and announced that the two figures will go in a separate section. That means they will no longer be placed with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The display now features just the four with an awkward gap off to the side. Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London shared the news of the museums decision in a statement to E! News on Thursday.