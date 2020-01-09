You Need to See Timothée Chalamet’s New Goatee

Another day, another Timothée Chalamet red carpet slay.

On Wednesday, the Little Women star walked the National Board of Review Gala red carpet sporting another unexpected accessory: Some new facial hair. In a bold move for the 24-year-old, who usually rocks a clean-shaven look, Timothée showed off his mustache and goatee for the cameras.

Of course, the internet couldn't contain their excitement over his facial hair. One fan wrote, "I MEAN HELL YES: THIS IS A LOOK!" Another Twitter user chimed in with, "Timothée can have a little mustache as a treat."

His goatee isn't the only part of his look that we can't get enough of. The Beautiful Boy star opted for a monochromatic moment with a retro-inspired cream suit that featured a contrasting black lapel, which he paired with a white graphic tee that added a pop of color with its rainbow peace sign image. In true Timothée fashion, he let his signature brunette curls hang free for an effortless look.