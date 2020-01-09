Danielle Staub Says She's Leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Will "Never" Return

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 5:08 AM
Danielle Staub is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The reality star announced she's leaving the program after season 10 on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"Well I have over the past 12 years and 10 seasons been a part of this whole franchise and I've been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day," she said. "And so, I will never be returning as a Housewife again."
Even Andy Cohen seemed surprised by her use of the word "never."
"Nope! Never returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls," she said.
So, what will Staub do next?
"I am going to start my own cooking channel," she said. "I love it, Andy. Cooking is therapy to me. So, I'm basically calling it cooking therapy, and I find my peace in the kitchen."
Staub then explained she regularly cooks for her daughter, Jillian, and her friends.
"They stop over and I'm mom and I feed them," she said. "And even if they go out, they come home early and eat. So, I love it. [I'm going] all in for food. I think food is sexy, but it's gluten and dairy-free."
Cohen made it clear this was "entirely" Staub's move.
"I didn't expect you to say the word never," he said. "I've got to digest this during the commercial break."
Staub joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a Housewife in season one. However, she exited the show after season two. She rejoined the program for seasons eight, nine and 10 as a friend.
Fans recently watched a dramatic moment between Staub and Margaret Joseph. Teresa Giudice had invited the women to visit her friend's boutique. During the shopping trip, Staub and Joseph got into an argument. At one point, Joseph dumped water on Staub and Staub pulled Joseph's ponytail.
To see the rest of the season, fans can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Wednesday nights on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?