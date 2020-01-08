Hailey Bieber Defends Justin Bieber From Those ''Belittling'' Lyme Disease Diagnosis

In sickness and in health.

Hailey Bieber isn't taking Justin Bieber's Lyme disease diagnosis lightly, sharing support for her husband in a series of tweets posted hours after he announced the news publicly.

"For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease," the model hit back, "Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don't understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself."

Lyme disease is an infection commonly contracted through tick bites. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 300,000 cases of Lyme are reported each year, and if left untreated, can spread throughout the heart, joints and the nervous system.

Hailey, 23, then thanked fellow celebrity sufferers of Lyme disease like Yolanda Hadid and Avril Lavigne.