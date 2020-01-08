Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Is Reportedly Engaged to 60-Year-Old Boyfriend

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 2:20 PM

Lady Kitty Spencer, Michael Lewis

Wedding bells are reportedly ringing for Lady Kitty Spencer

The 29-year-old model, fashionista and famed niece of Princess Diana is engaged to her reported 60-year-old millionaire beau, Michael Lewis, according to The Daily Mail

Citing an unnamed friend of Spencer, The Daily Mail reported Lewis proposed before Christmas. While the model has not shared any personal news with the public, she has been documenting her current trip to her native South Africa on Instagram, where fans have shared some well wishes on the purported engagement. 

The couple was recently spotted in New York City together in May. In one photograph, Spencer was captured with her arm around Lewis as they walked in the Big Apple. They were later spotted kissing in St. Tropez in August, according to The Daily Mail. 

Their reported 31-year age difference has also spurred headlines, particularly considering Lewis is said to be years older than her 55-year-old father and Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer

The future bride recently rang in her 29th birthday just before welcoming the new year. "Thank you for such beautiful and kind birthday messages today," she wrote on her Instagram account in December. "I couldn't have asked for a better day surrounded by the people I love. Thank you to everybody who made it the most special birthday I can remember."

Perhaps 2020 will hold an even better day—her wedding day. Congratulations to the couple!

