Justin Bieber Reveals He Is ''Overcoming'' Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is revealing he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic mono.

The singer is addressing the many rumors surrounding his health in a candid and hopeful message. He writes, "While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s--t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

He also says he will be sharing a more intimate look at his health struggles in his upcoming YouTube documentary so his fans can "learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!"

"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP," he shares.

Already, dozens of people and celebrities are showing their support for the 25-year-old.