Kim Kardashian Strips Down for a "Little Late" New Year's Celebration

It's never too late to celebrate the New Year in style!

On Wednesday morning, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram where she celebrated the start of 2020. At the same time, she couldn't help but share a sexy picture of herself wearing Skims.

"A little late but Happy New Year," she captioned the shot while posing in a closet with her shape enhancing undergarments.

The steamy shot comes after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended 2019 with family time thanks to a snowy getaway. On New Year's Eve, Kim was spotted enjoying the mountains of Wyoming with Saint West and her crew. "Perfect New Years in Wyoming," she captioned a short boomerang driving through the snow.

Ultimately, today's Instagram post isn't her most revealing by any means. In fact, Kim said she would be dressing less sexy in 2020.