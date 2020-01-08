Dex Faces Her Greatest Stumptown Challenge Yet: A Courtroom TV Show

When Stumptown returns with new episodes in 2020, Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) finds herself in uncharted territory: a courtroom TV show.

With guest star Mike Epps on the bench as the famous TV judge Antonio Pierce presiding over the case, Dex is squaring off with a former client over unpaid wages. Dex was hired by Ms. Whitmore to find her best friend, Harry, a cat, and Dex completed the assignment.

"Ms. Whitmore was supposed to pay me $500," Dex says in the exclusive sneak peek above. She's a bit unnerved by the cameras.

But Dex's one-time client says the private eye returned a cat, just not her cat. However, Dex has the receipts, or the evidence, of her retrieval of Harry, a three-legged cat with distinct markings. Ms. Whitmore says that's not her cat. Did Dex find another cat that looked just like Harry and try and pass him off?