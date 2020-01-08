Channing Tatum Shares Cryptic Message About Rebuilding Following Jessie J Split

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 8:57 AM
Channing Tatum is ready to take on 2020.
The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few messages with his followers.
"Me getting ready and grappling with this new year and decade," the Magic Mike star wrote alongside a video of a sugar glider taking on a much bigger cat. "Let's go. It's on!"
He also shared a quote that stated, "I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself."
In addition, he posted a picture of a man being bitten by a snake that read, "How unbothered I'm trying to be in 2020."
Channing didn't cite his exact reasoning for the posts. However, he did have quite the year. 2019 was filled with highs and lows for the 21 Jumpstreet celeb. In December, for instance, news spread that he called it quits with Jessie J. He also finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan a month before. However, he enjoyed several fun-filled moments with his daughter Everly, too—including seeing the musical Frozen and going on a father-daughter trip. He also worked on films like The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.
Last week, Jessie J took to Instagram to post a message on the one-year anniversary of her friend's death. But after an outlet interpreted the 31-year-old singer's post to be a cryptic reference to her split from Channing—and wrote "the songstress got real" about heartbreak and healing—Jessie J set the record the straight.
"The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year," she wrote in the comments section of the post. "Lying isn't journalism. They taught you that right?"
